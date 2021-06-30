Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship has blasted off on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

?? We have liftoff! The @Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft launched at 7:27pm ET (23:27 UT), beginning its two-day journey to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/vXzW8oi2xt — NASA (@NASA) June 29, 2021

It is scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.