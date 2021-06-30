Fan involved in massive Tour de France crash arrested – reports

Police have arrested a fan involved in a massive pile-up at the Tour de France during the opening stage of cycling’s biggest event, local media reported.

A fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching riders.

The woman, who was not publicly identified, was arrested in the Finistere region of Brittany after police who tracked her down based on “solid” accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere said, citing a source close to the investigation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkzTD2V9XXI/

Investigators had spoken to dozens of people since the incident on Saturday, the local radio station said.

Tour organisers announced after the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau that they would start legal proceedings against the fan, who disappeared from the scene.

She had leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took dozens of others down. German rider Jasha Sutterlin was forced to abandon the race.

The Gendarmerie du Landerneau, east of Brest, put out a call for witnesses shortly after the pile-up. It refused to comment on the reported arrest.