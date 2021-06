Indonesia on the verge of a coronavirus ‘catastrophe’, Red Cross warns

Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe”, the Red Cross said.

The group said its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to be able to house more patients.

It was a similar scene at other hospitals near the capital, including in at the Bekasi city hospital that had 90% of its beds filled.

(PA Graphics)

“Our medical teams are providing lifesaving care, with hospitals full to the brim and oxygen supplies critically low.”

The surge in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, is being blamed in part on the delta variant of the virus, which was first spotted in India and is thought to be more contagious.

Indonesia reported more than 20,600 new cases on Monday and more than 400 deaths.

A woman has her nasal swab samples collected during a mass testing for Covid-19 in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Less than 5% of adults in the nation of 270 million people have been fully vaccinated.