Ethiopia accepts call for immediate ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia’s government says it has “positively accepted” a call for an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region.

The statement, carried by state media, came shortly after the Tigray interim administration – appointed by the federal government – fled the regional capital, Mekele, and called for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds so that desperately needed aid can be delivered.

Ethiopia says the ceasefire will last until the end of the crucial planting season in Tigray. The season’s end comes in September.

Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia (Ben Curtis/AP)

The region in recent days has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, and some Mekele residents cheered the arrival of Tigray forces.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict as Ethiopian and allied forces pursue Tigray’s former leaders and their supporters, and as humanitarian groups plead for more access to the region of six million people.