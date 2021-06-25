Knifeman arrested after several killed in Germany attack

Several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in southern Germany.

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him in the city of Wurzburg on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted at around 5pm to the attack in Barbarossa Square in the centre of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.