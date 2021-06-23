Republicans block Democrats’ signature elections bill

The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite US election and voting law stalled in the Senate on Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation.

The bill, known as the For the People Act, would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down hurdles to voting that advocates view as the Civil Rights fight of the era.

It would also curb the influence of money in politics and limit partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.

But many in the GOP say the measure represents a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she leaves the Senate chamber following the procedural vote on the For the People Act (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“The fight’s not over,” she said later.

The rejection forces Democrats to reckon with what comes next for their top legislative priority in a narrowly divided Senate. They have touted the measure as a powerful counterweight to scores of proposals advancing in GOP-controlled statehouses making it more difficult to vote.

“Once again, the Senate Republican minority has launched a partisan blockade of a pressing issue,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the chamber floor. He vowed that the vote was the “starting gun” and not the last time voting rights would be up for debate.

Before the vote, Mr Biden tweeted: “Democrats are united and committed to passing this landmark legislation to protect voting rights, ensure the integrity of our elections and repair and strengthen our democracy.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The GOP showed no sign of yielding.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a “a solution looking for a problem” and vowed to “put an end to it”.