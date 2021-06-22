Turtle carcasses wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire

Nearly a hundred carcasses of turtles with throat and shell damage, as well as a dozen dead dolphins and a blue whale, have washed ashore in Sri Lanka since a container ship burned and sank, raising fears of a severe marine disaster.

Ecologists believe the deaths were directly caused by the fire and release of hazardous chemicals while the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl burned for 12 days and sank last week off Sri Lanka’s main port in the capital Colombo.

Government officials, however, said these causes were “provisionally” confirmed and the investigation was continuing.

The fire started on the ship on May 20 and dead marine species started washing ashore days later.

Sri Lankan wildlife workers remove the remains of a turtle on a beach polluted following the sinking of a container ship (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire.

But debris including burned fibreglass and tons of plastic pellets have severely polluted the surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches.

Post-mortem analysis on the carcasses is being performed at five government-run laboratories and separately by the Government Analysts Department, said an official from the wildlife department.

“Provisionally, we can say that these deaths were caused by two methods – one is due to burns from the heat and secondly due to chemicals. These are obvious,” said Anil Jasinghe, secretary of the environment ministry.

He refrained from giving an exact cause, saying post-mortem analysis is “still being conducted”.

Thushan Kapurusinghe, of the Turtle Conservation Project, blamed the fire and chemicals the ship carried for killing the turtles.

A stray dog stands amid the waves as the remains of a turtle lie on a beach (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The sea off Sri Lanka and its coastline is home to five species of turtles that regularly come to lay eggs.

March to June is the peak season for turtle arrivals.

Lalith Ekanayake, a marine and coastal ecologist, suspects that based on the nature of the fire and amount of chemicals, “at least 400 turtles may have died and their carcasses may have sunk in the sea or drifted to the deep sea”.