Afghanistan running out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens

Afghanistan is racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third wave of Covid-19 worsens, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The government is installing oxygen supply plants in 10 provinces where the increase in Covid cases in some areas is hovering around 65%, health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dasigi Nazary told The Associated Press.

By World Health Organisation recommendations, anything higher than 5% shows officials are not testing widely enough, allowing the virus to spread unchecked. Afghanistan carries out barely 4,000 tests a day and often many fewer.

Afghanistan’s 24-hour infection count has also continued its upward climb from 1,500 at the end of May when the health ministry was already calling the surge “a crisis”, to more than 2,300 this week.

A woman carries an oxygen cylinder from a privately owned oxygen factory, in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

But those figures are likely to be a massive undercount, registering only deaths in hospitals – not the far greater numbers who die at home.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan received 900 oxygen cylinders from Iran on Saturday, part of 3,800 cylinders Tehran promised to deliver to Kabul last week.

Afghanistan has even run out of empty cylinders, receiving a delivery of 1,000 last week from Uzbekistan.

Health officials say Afghanistan is fast running out of oxygen (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Abdul Wasi, whose wife has been sick for nearly 10 days, has been waiting four days for one 45-litre cylinder to be filled at the Najb Siddiqi oxygen plant in east Kabul.

Scores of mostly men were banging on the 10ft steel gate of the oxygen plant.

Some rolled their empty oxygen cylinders up against the gate, while others waved small slips of paper carrying the number of their cylinder inside the plant, waiting to be filled.