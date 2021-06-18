UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup and calls for arms embargo

The EU is proud of the #UNGA resolution on #Myanmar just adopted.

The int'l community has overwhelmingly condemned the military junta’s abuse & violence against its own people.

This is the broadest & most universal condemnation of #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

~Amb @OlofBSkoog

— ??EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) June 18, 2021