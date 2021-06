Texas governor wants crowdsourcing to pay for border wall with Mexico

The governor of Texas has said that he will use 250 million US dollars in state money and crowdsourced financing to build more barriers along the US border with Mexico.

But questions remain over how far Greg Abbott, a Republican, can go for a project whose total cost, length and timeline are unclear and could face legal challenges from the federal government.

Over a dozen Republican members of the Texas House and Senate joined Abbott for a livestreamed press conference announcing his intentions to hire a project manager to continue constructing some version of a wall announced last week, echoing former President Donald Trump’s unfinished campaign promise to fortify the southern US border, of which 1,200 miles is in Texas.

Abbott also said he is asking the federal government to return land obtained for the US government’s wall and return it to private citizens who can allow Texas to finish the job.

“In response to the federal government’s neglect of all of the people who live along the border, the people who are facing the consequences of the spread of drugs like fentanyl, Texas is stepping up and doing more than any other state ever has done to respond to these challenges along the border,” Abbott said.

The wall built by former president Donald Trump only covers sections of the border with Mexico and is largely ineffective (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

State senator Jane Nelson, chair of the state Senate Finance Committee, said in the press conference that the 250 million US dollars in state money — that Abbott referred to as a down payment — was being allocated as authorised under emergency orders.

She did not clarify where the public money came from originally, but in a letter released later by Abbott’s office the governor said said it would come from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s budget.

The state also has set up a webpage and post office box so anyone can donate money for Abbott’s wall.

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the US border with Mexico, with many turning themselves over to US Border Patrol agents in seeking legal asylum status. But the numbers of families and children travelling without their parents crossing into the US have dropped sharply since March and April, while the encounters with single adults have remained high.

Abbott, who is up for re-election next year and has not ruled out a run for president in 2024, has taken increased action over immigration since President Joe Biden took office, including sending more state police and national guardsmen to the border to arrest people entering the country illegally or cartels trafficking illegal drugs.

Abbott has also asked other states for help, and on Wednesday, Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, heeded that call, announcing he would send law enforcement from his state to Texas and Arizona, where fellow Republican Doug Ducey has also requested help from other states.

US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government, including striking down efforts by Arizona Republicans a decade ago.

President Biden suspended construction of a border wall upon taking office, and his administration recently announced a plan to divert funding from what was former President Donald Trump’s signature project.