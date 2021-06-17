Australia raises age limit for AstraZeneca jab after blood clots death

Australia has raised the age from which the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended from 50 to 60 after the jab was blamed for a 52-year-old woman’s death last week from blood clots in the brain.

Health Minister Greg Hunt described the decision on Thursday as conservative and reflecting the relatively low risk of catching the virus in Australia.

Australians aged between 50 and 59 are now recommended to use the Pfizer jab – the only other vaccine approved in Australia.

That death led to AstraZeneca being recommended only to adults aged over 50.

People who have had their first AstraZeneca jab without developing clots have been told it is safe to have the second dose three months later.