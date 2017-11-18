Advertising
Lebanon’s prime minister arrives in Paris dismissing Saudi detention reports
He is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to mediate in the region.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri has arrived in France from Riyadh, seeking to dismiss fears that he had been held against his will and forced to resign by Saudi authorities.
Mr Hariri is scheduled to meet French president Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to mediate in the region to avert a proxy conflict in Lebanon between Iranian-backed and Saudi-backed camps.
An Associated Press journalist saw Mr Hariri emerge from a convoy that arrived on Saturday morning at his Paris residence, where police stood guard.
Mr Hariri walked out of his car and moved straight into the building without speaking to journalists.
Lebanese television showed the prime minister accompanied by his wife Lara al-Azm, but none of his three children appeared.
Before leaving Riyadh, Mr Hariri dismissed as “rumours” reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.
In a tweet, he insisted his stay in Saudi Arabia was to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbours.
