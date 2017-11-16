Zimbabwe calm but tense as Mugabe is urged to go peacefully

People across Zimbabwe are facing another day of uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the country’s political turmoil and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe’s decades-long rule.

Mugabe has been in military custody and there is no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was formerly a close Mugabe ally (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)

The military remains in the streets of the capital Harare as the mood is tense.

Regional officials are meeting to discuss the crisis as civil society groups and churches in Zimbabwe issue appeals for calm.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, to step aside peacefully and asked the military to restore order quickly and respect the constitution.

(AP)

Trade unions have urged workers to go about their business.

Opposition leader and former finance minister Tendai Biti’s party called for a transitional authority to take over.

The party said in a statement that the transitional authority should be “made up of competent Zimbabweans whose mandate will be to put in place measures to turn around the economy” and build a better society for all.