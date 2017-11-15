Advertising
Donald Trump back in the Twitter groove after Asian trip
Mr Trump said the US is “respected again” in the Asia-Pacific region.
US President Donald Trump has resumed his morning Twitter routine after returning from his trip to Asia, including criticising a regular media target.
The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia and the tweeting picked up hours later.
Mr Trump is back criticising CNN, one of his favourite media targets.
Mr Trump also tweeted criticism at The New York Times.
He says the paper “hates” that he has good relationships with world leaders and “they should realise that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing”.
He called the paper “naive (or dumb)” on foreign policy.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.