Donald Trump back in the Twitter groove after Asian trip

US President Donald Trump has resumed his morning Twitter routine after returning from his trip to Asia, including criticising a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia and the tweeting picked up hours later.

Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Mr Trump is back criticising CNN, one of his favourite media targets.

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Mr Trump also tweeted criticism at The New York Times.

He says the paper “hates” that he has good relationships with world leaders and “they should realise that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing”.

He called the paper “naive (or dumb)” on foreign policy.