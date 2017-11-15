California rampage gunman was on bail after stabbing neighbour

The gunman behind a rampage in northern California which left four people dead was out on bail charged with stabbing a neighbour.

Kevin Neal used a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns on Tuesday to shoot 14 people in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

It is not yet clear what the terms of Neal’s bail were and whether he would have been allowed to possess and fire the weapons on his property at the end of a dirt road in Rancho Tehama reserve, 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Two women embrace outside Rancho Tehama Elementary School (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Other people had complained about him firing hundreds of rounds from his house and he had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before the attack.

His many contacts with authorities raised questions of why he was out of custody and able to go on the 45-minute rampage that began with the killing of two neighbours in an apparent act of revenge before he went looking for random victims.

Cristal Caravez and her father live across a ravine from the road where the gunman and his first victims lived.

She said they and others heard constant gunfire from the area of the gunman’s house but could not say for sure it was him firing.

“You could hear the yelling. He’d go off the hinges,” she said. “It (shooting) would be during the day, during the night, I mean, it didn’t matter.”

Residents and emergency personnel work at the scene of the mass shooting (Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP)

The gunman’s sister, Sheridan Orr, said her brother had struggled with mental illness throughout his life and at times had a violent temper.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Neal was facing charges of assaulting one of the feuding neighbours in January and that she had a restraining order against him.

Neal’s mother told the Associated Press her son, who was a marijuana grower, was in a long-running dispute with neighbours he believed were cooking methamphetamine.

The mother, who spoke on condition she be named only as Anne because she fears for her safety, lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she raised Neal.

She said she posted his 160,000 US dollar (£121,000) bail and spent 10,000 dollars (£7,500) on a lawyer after he was arrested in January for stabbing a neighbour.

Police said surveillance video shows the shooter unsuccessfully trying to enter a nearby elementary school after quick-thinking staff members locked the outside doors and barricaded themselves inside when they heard gunshots.

Mr Johnston said the gunman spent about six minutes shooting into Rancho Tehama Elementary School before driving off to continue shooting elsewhere. One student was shot but is expected to survive.

He said the 45-minute rampage ended when a patrol car rammed the stolen vehicle the shooter was driving and killed him in a shootout.