No public rebuke for Duterte over drugs war killings from Trump

US President Donald Trump has held talks with Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte as part of his tour of Asia.

Mr Duterte has sanctioned a bloody drugs war that features extrajudicial killing and has called Barack Obama a “son of a whore”. This week, he boasted that he had murdered a man with his own hands. But all that went unmentioned in public when the two men met in Manila on Monday at the summit of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean).

Reporters saw the beginning of the meeting, during which Mr Trump praised Mr Duterte’s hospitality, the organisation of the summit he was hosting and even the city’s weather. But the US president said nothing about human rights and both leaders ignored shouted questions about the violent drug crackdown. The two men also shared a laugh in the meeting when Mr Duterte called reporters “spies”.

Mr Trump reacts as he does the “Asean-way handshake” with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on his left (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Later, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the 40-minute talks focused on IS, illegal drugs, and trade. Human rights, she added, briefly came up in the context of the Philippines’ fight against illegal drugs. She did not say if Mr Trump was critical of the violence.

Breaking with his presidential predecessors, Mr Trump has largely abandoned publicly pressing foreign leaders on human rights, instead showing a willingness to embrace international strongmen for strategic gain. He has cosied up to autocrats such as Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. And earlier in the trip he made no mention of human rights during multiple appearances in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Trump joined other nations’ leaders at the Special Gala Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN. #POTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/43azlNjy5a — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@usembassymanila) November 12, 2017

“Trump seems very comfortable with strongmen. It’s not just that he won’t criticise Duterte. I wouldn’t be surprised if he patted him on the back,” said Mike Chinoy, senior fellow at US-China Institute at the University of Southern California, before the meeting.

Mr Duterte’s war on drugs has alarmed human rights advocates around the world who say it has allowed police officers and vigilantes to ignore due process and to take justice into their own hands. Government officials estimate that well over 3,000 people, mostly drug users and dealers, have died in the ongoing crackdown. Human rights groups believe the victim total is far higher, perhaps closer to 9,000.

“Human rights groups, I think, will be quite disappointed by the visit,” said Amy Searight, director of the Southeast Asia Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. “It’s unlikely that human rights or rule of law or due process are going to be topics that President Trump will raise.”

Mr Duterte has strenuously defended the violence and boasted of participating himself.

Leaders of ASEAN and its Dialogue Partners do the #ASEAN way for their photo op at the opening of 31st #ASEANSummit in #Manila today. pic.twitter.com/Fj8TTxaYVP — ASEAN (@ASEAN) November 13, 2017

Last year, he bragged that he personally pulled the trigger and killed three people years ago while serving as mayor of Davao City. And last week, while in Vietnam for an international summit, he said he took his first life years earlier.

Advisers have said that while Mr Trump was always unlikely to publicly chastise the Philippines president, he may offer criticisms behind closed doors. Mr Trump would plan to hold his tongue in public in order not to embarrass Mr Duterte, whom he is urging to help pressure North Korea and fight terrorism, and to avoid pushing him into the arms of China.

Mr Trump dismissed the notion that he buddied up to dictators. He said on Saturday that he has great relationships with all sorts of leaders, “every person in that room today”, after leaving a summit in Vietnam attended by Mr Duterte and Mr Putin, among others.