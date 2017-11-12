Trump calls Putin sincere, ex-US spy chiefs ‘hacks’ and Kim Jong Un ‘fat’

Days before returning home from a whirlwind trip to Asia Donald Trump has gone back on the defensive over Russian election meddling and taunted the leader of North Korea.

The US President said he considers President Vladimir Putin’s denials sincere, dismissed former US intelligence officials as “political hacks” and accused Democrats of trying to sabotage relations between the two countries.

Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Mr Trump said Mr Putin had again vehemently insisted — this time on the sidelines of an economic summit in Vietnam — that Moscow had not interfered in the 2016 US elections.

Mr Trump declined to say whether he believed Mr Putin, but he made clear he wasn’t interested in dwelling on the issue.

Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

“He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did,” Mr Trump said as he travelled to Hanoi, the second-to-last stop of his Asia trip.

“Every time he sees me, he said: ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe — I really believe — that when he tells me that, he means it,” Mr Trump said.

He called the accusation an “artificial barrier” erected by Democrats — once again casting doubt on the US intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia tried to interfere in the election to help the Republican Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In a tweet sent on Sunday from Hanoi, Mr Trump bashed the “haters and fools” he said are questioning his efforts to improve relations with Russia and accused critics of “playing politics” and hurting the country.

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics – bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

He also exchanged playground taunts with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump said in a tweet from Vietnam: “Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?””

Mr Trump added sarcastically, “Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend” and “maybe someday that will happen!”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The President had been working to rally global pressure against North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme on the trip to Asia, including a stern speech delivered in South Korea.

Mr Kim’s government responded to that speech by calling Mr Trump an “old lunatic”.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin did not have a formal meeting while they were in Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, but the two spoke informally several times and reached an agreement on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump (Jorge Silva/AP)

Mr Trump made clear that the issue of Russian meddling in the election hovers over the leaders’ relationship and said it jeopardised their ability to work together on issues including North Korea’s escalating nuclear program and the deadly conflict in Syria.

“Having a good relationship with Russia’s a great, great thing. And this artificial Democratic hit job gets in the way,” Mr Trump told reporters. “People will die because of it.”