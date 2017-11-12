‘King of Instagram’ Borut Pahor wins second term as Slovenia president

The challenger in Slovenia’s presidential election run-off has conceded defeat after ballot returns showed President Borut Pahor with an insurmountable lead.

Marjan Sarec, the mayor of the northern Slovenian town of Kamnik, said Sunday that he wished to congratulate Mr Pahor on winning a second term in office.

Mr Sarec is a former comedian and a relative newcomer to Slovenia’s state politics, but he managed to put up a strong challenge to political veteran Mr Pahor.

(AP)

He said the support he received indicated that “it’s time for change” and he was “proud to have had a possibility to run against the premier league”.

Slovenia’s electoral commission said that with nearly 80% of ballots counted, Mr Pahor had 53% of the vote to Mr Sarec’s 46%.

Mr Pahor, a veteran politician who has held a number of government posts, had a large lead after the election’s first round on October 22 but Mr Sarec had narrowed the gap in the past three weeks.

Critics have accused Mr Pahor – a former model known as the King of Instagram for his frequent use of social media – of downgrading the office of president by turning himself into a celebrity.