Three injured when car rams into group of students near Toulouse

World News

Toulouse prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau said the driver claimed he acted deliberately and has been arrested.

A car that rammed into a group of students in France was driven by a man known to have “psychiatric” problems, a prosecutor said.

Toulouse prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau told France’s BFM television that three students were injured on Friday when the motorist drove into the group in Blagnac.

Mr Couilleau said the driver claimed he acted deliberately and has been arrested.

BFM television reports that the three people hurt are Chinese students and none of their injuries is considered life-threatening.

The prosecutor said the driver was known to police for about 10 minor crimes and not listed on a French register of people suspected of being radicalised by extremists.

The case has not been referred to France’s counter-terrorism prosecutors.

