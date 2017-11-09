In video: 93-year-old World War II veteran in New Jersey election win

A 93-year-old World War II veteran has scored a surprise victory over an incumbent New Jersey mayor in an election.

Vito Perillo defeated Tinton Falls Mayor Gerald Turning in the non-partisan municipal race.

But his grandson, Mike Perillo-Gentile, said he was not surprised. “When he wants to do something, he does it,” Mr Perillo-Gentile said.

Mr Perillo, a US Navy veteran who served in the Pacific theatre, told the Asbury Park Press his entry into the race was spurred by a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million (£840,000) in settlements.