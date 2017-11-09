British businessman gets bravery award for preventing French train attack

A British businessman who helped thwart an Islamic extremist’s attack on a French high-speed train has been presented with a royal honour for his bravery.

The British ambassador to France, Lord Llewellyn, bestowed the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery on Chris Norman on Thursday.

In August 2015, Mr Norman and three Americans overpowered an Islamic extremist with an assault rifle who tried to open fire on a Thalys train travelling from Amsterdam to Paris.

Chris Norman poses after being awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery by British ambassador to France Lord Ed Llewellyn, in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Clint Eastwood is making a movie about the attack, called The 15:17 To Paris. The attacker is suspected of links to an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris three months later.

Mr Norman, the three Americans, a French-American man and another Frenchman were given France’s Legion of Honour for their efforts.