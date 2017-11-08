Menu

US and Chinese companies sign contracts during Trump visit

World News | Published:

US and Chinese companies have signed business deals the two sides say are valued at nine billion US dollars (£6.8 billion) during a visit by American leader Donald Trump, in a move aimed at blunting criticism of Beijing’s trade practices.

No details have been released over the 19 agreements signed on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

Donald and Melania Trump
Donald and Melania Trump are greeted as they arrive on Air Force One in Beijing (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

Such contract signings are a fixture of visits by foreign leaders to Beijing and often involve agreements the Chinese side saved for the event to showcase the country’s importance as a market.

Mr Trump has made narrowing the multibillion-dollar US trade deficit with China a priority for his administration. He is due to hold talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping later.

