US and Chinese companies sign contracts during Trump visit
US and Chinese companies have signed business deals the two sides say are valued at nine billion US dollars (£6.8 billion) during a visit by American leader Donald Trump, in a move aimed at blunting criticism of Beijing’s trade practices.
No details have been released over the 19 agreements signed on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.
Such contract signings are a fixture of visits by foreign leaders to Beijing and often involve agreements the Chinese side saved for the event to showcase the country’s importance as a market.
Mr Trump has made narrowing the multibillion-dollar US trade deficit with China a priority for his administration. He is due to hold talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping later.
