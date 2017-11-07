TV station targeted by attackers in Afghanistan’s capital

Three people including a suicide bomber have attacked a TV station in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Officer Jan Agha said the gunmen attacked the Shamshad station on Tuesday and a gun battle was ongoing inside the station compound.

It was unclear whether any of the station’s staffers were killed or wounded.

Afghan security personnel rescue a man from the Shamshad TV building (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The first attacker was reportedly a suicide bomber.

Najib Danishe, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said there were three attackers and one was killed by police.

Mr Danishe said at least some of the TV staff were rescued by the police but he did not elaborate.