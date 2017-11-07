New Australian government lawmaker under dual citizen cloud

Another Australian politician has had his eligibility to sit in Parliament called into question due to a constitutional ban on dual citizens, while the Prime Minister proposed making all politicians prove they are not foreign nationals.

John Alexander would not comment on Tuesday on media reports that he was seeking clarification from London on whether he had inherited British citizenship from his father.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Barnaby Joyce has also been embroiled in the citizenship row. (Rob Griffith, PA Images).

If Mr Alexander is proved to be a dual citizen, he would become the seventh politician to be forced from office since last month’s High Court ruling which enforced a 116-year-old constitutional ban on foreign citizens sitting in Parliament.

That has created an unprecedented political crisis that could threaten the majority of Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull’s conservative coalition.

House of Representatives politicians found to be dual citizens must renounce their foreign citizenship and then win a by-election if they want to return to their seat.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who was disqualified by the High Court last month over New Zealand citizenship he inherited from his New Zealand-born father, has chosen that route and will run in an election on December 2.

Five senators who have lost their seats will be replaced by members of their own parties without a by-election so there is no change to the political balance of power.