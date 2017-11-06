Menu

Advertising

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe sacks vice president seen as likely successor

World News | Published:

Emmerson Mnangagwa was removed from office “with immediate effect”.

Zimbabwe’s vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired, the country’s information minister has said.

Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday that President Robert Mugabe, 93, has fired the vice president who had long been viewed as his successor.

Mr Moyo told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the vice president has been removed from office “with immediate effect”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News