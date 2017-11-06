Advertising
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe sacks vice president seen as likely successor
Emmerson Mnangagwa was removed from office “with immediate effect”.
Zimbabwe’s vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired, the country’s information minister has said.
Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday that President Robert Mugabe, 93, has fired the vice president who had long been viewed as his successor.
Mr Moyo told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the vice president has been removed from office “with immediate effect”.
