Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe sacks vice president seen as likely successor

Zimbabwe’s vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired, the country’s information minister has said.

Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday that President Robert Mugabe, 93, has fired the vice president who had long been viewed as his successor.

Robert Mugabe has just fired his vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. This clears the way for his wife Grace to succeed him. — Simon Allison (@simonallison) November 6, 2017

Mr Moyo told reporters in the capital, Harare, that the vice president has been removed from office “with immediate effect”.