Saudi Arabia’s King Salman swears in new aides following series of arrests

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sworn in new officials to take over from a powerful prince and former minister believed to be detained in a large-scale sweep.

The official Saudi Press Agency released images Monday of the swearing-in of new National Guard chief Prince Khalid bin Ayyaf al-Muqrin and new economy and planning minister Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, who for years had led the National Guard, and Adel Fakeih, who had led the economy ministry, were both reportedly arrested as part of a purported anti-corruption probe led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The arrests began late on Saturday.

Eleven princes and 38 officials and businessmen are reportedly being held at five-star hotels across the capital Riyadh.

A company chaired by one detained billionaire prince sought to reassure investors after its stock plunged following his arrest.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al-Saud is among those held (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co said in a statement on Monday that it has the Saudi government’s “vote of confidence” as it pursues its investment strategy and global business operations.

Prince Alwaleed is chairman of the company, which has investments in Twitter, Apple, Lyft, Citigroup and hotel chains like the Four Seasons, Movenpick and Fairmont.

Chief executive Talal al-Maiman has said the company, which manages more than 12.5 billion US dollars of investments around the world, is focused on its “unwavering responsibilities” to shareholders.

The company, which lost 7.5% in trading on Sunday, made no reference to its chairman’s arrest.