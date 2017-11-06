Critics carp as Donald Trump feeds fish on Japan leg of tour

President Donald Trump and Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe took a break from work on Monday to feed fish.

The leaders fed Asian carp fish in a koi pond.

Mr Trump concluded the activity by theatrically holding out his wooden box of feed and dumping it into the water packed with bright yellow and orange fish.

On the scene the move drew smiles and chuckles, including from US secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

But a closer look at the video of the moment shows that both leaders started gently spooning feed into the pond and then Mr Abe lightly tossed the rest of his box in.

After that, Mr Trump more dramatically tipped his over.

Finished with the fish, both men smiled and waved.

Stopping to feed the fish is tradition for visiting leaders.

It came amid two packed days for Mr Trump, with a casual burger lunch and golf on Sunday and formal meetings and a news conference on Monday.