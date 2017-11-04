Menu

Top Saudi official ousted and princes reportedly arrested

King Salman also replaced minister of economy and planning Adel Fakeih with his deputy Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has removed a prominent prince who headed the National Guard, replaced the economy minister and announced the creation of a new anti-corruption committee.

The Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel also reported that dozens of princes and former ministers were detained in a new anti-corruption probe headed by the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The king ousted one of the country’s highest-level royals from power, relieving Prince Miteb bin Abdullah of his post as head of the National Guard.

Prince Miteb was once considered a contender for the throne.

The monarch also replaced minister of economy and planning Adel Fakeih with his deputy, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.

