Top Saudi official ousted and princes reportedly arrested
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has removed a prominent prince who headed the National Guard, replaced the economy minister and announced the creation of a new anti-corruption committee.
The Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel also reported that dozens of princes and former ministers were detained in a new anti-corruption probe headed by the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The king ousted one of the country’s highest-level royals from power, relieving Prince Miteb bin Abdullah of his post as head of the National Guard.
Prince Miteb was once considered a contender for the throne.
The monarch also replaced minister of economy and planning Adel Fakeih with his deputy, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri.
