Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia says its forces have intercepted a missile fired towards one of its major international airports on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh.

News outlet Al-Masira said the ballistic missile was fired late on Saturday from across the southern border by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the missile did not cause any damage to King Khalid International Airport and flights have not been disrupted.

For passengers traveling through @KKIASA in Riyadh,

traffic is going as normal and usual, and flights are on schedule. — RUH |مطار الملك خالد (@KKIASA) November 4, 2017

Saudi military forces have intercepted missiles fired from Yemen several times in the past.

A Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Houthis and their allies in Yemen since March 2015 in a war that has devastated Yemen and killed thousands of people.