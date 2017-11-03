Twitter takes responsibility for Donald Trump Twitter outage

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared on Thursday – but was brought back to life around 10 minutes later.

Shortly before 7pm on Thursday (11pm UK time) reports surfaced suggesting the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist”.

The account was restored by 7.03 pm and Twitter took responsibility for the outage.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

In a statement, the company said Mr Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees but restored 11 minutes later.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company statement continued.

A spokesman for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.