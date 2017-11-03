Spanish judge mulls arrest warrant for ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont

A Spanish judge is deliberating on whether to issue an international arrest warrant for Catalonia’s ousted leader.

On Thursday, investigative magistrate Carmen Lamela jailed nine former members of the region’s separatist government at the request of prosecutors who are pursuing a criminal case stemming from the declaration of secession the Parliament of Catalonia made last week.

Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont flew to Brussels this week after Spanish authorities removed him and his 13-member Cabinet from office for pushing ahead with secession.

People hold Spanish and Catalonia indolence flags after a speech by Mr Puigdemont in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

If an arrest warrant is issued, Mr Puigdemont will fight extradition without seeking political asylum, according to his Belgian lawyer.

Mr Puigdemont was due to appear at Spain’s National Court on Thursday to answer questions in the rebellion case brought by Spanish prosecutors, but he failed to turn up.

The court will also consider an appeal to release two separatist activists who were jailed last month in a sedition investigation.