In pictures: Who would live in a Lego House like this?

World News | Published:

Now’s your chance to spend the night in the newly-opened house in Billund, Denmark.

Airbnb is partnering with Lego to offer the chance for one lucky family to sleep in the newly opened house in Billund, Denmark.

Aspiring master builders are asked to put their imagination to the test and describe one thing they would build together with their family if they had an infinite supply of Lego bricks to enter for a chance to win the prize.

Lego House room
The living room – complete with couch, cushions and retro-chic test card on the TV (Airbnb/PA)
A Lego cat
Cat-egorically one of the weirdest hotel nights you could wish for (Airbnb/PA Wire)
The Lego master bedroom
The master bedroom – loose Lego bricks on the floor will, hopefully, not be part of the night-time experience (Airbnb/PA)
Lego House bear
A teddy bear wears his crown – but who will be the Lego House contest King or Queen? (Airbnb/PA)
Lego newspaper, tea and coffee
Morning tea and coffee, and a newspaper – all brought to life in block form (Airbnb/PA)
