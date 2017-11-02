Advertising
In pictures: Who would live in a Lego House like this?
Now’s your chance to spend the night in the newly-opened house in Billund, Denmark.
Airbnb is partnering with Lego to offer the chance for one lucky family to sleep in the newly opened house in Billund, Denmark.
Aspiring master builders are asked to put their imagination to the test and describe one thing they would build together with their family if they had an infinite supply of Lego bricks to enter for a chance to win the prize.
