Politicians appeal for calm amid ethnic tensions following Kenya vote

Kenyan ruling party politicians have appealed for calm amid ethnic tensions in a rural area following last week’s election, which was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The politicians on Wednesday noted reports that opposition supporters have blocked roads and hurled stones at vehicles around the border of Kisumu County, an opposition stronghold whose residents are mainly from the Luo ethnic group, and Kericho County, a Kalenjin area that supports the government.

Raila Odinga leaves after making a statement to the media in Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP)

Hillary Kosgei, a Kalenjin politician from Kericho, has condemned the unrest as a “direct invitation to violence” between the factions.

Police have said a Luo man was hacked to death in the area last week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the October 26 election by an overwhelming margin after opposition leader Raila Odinga refused to participate.