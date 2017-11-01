Menu

Guantanamo an option for suspect in New York attack, Donald Trump says

World News | Published:

Mr Trump’s comments come after senator Lindsey Graham called on the president to treat the alleged attacker as an enemy combatant.

President Donald Trump has said he will consider sending the suspected New York City vehicle attacker to the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Responding to a shouted question from a reporter at a cabinet meeting, Mr Trump said: “I would certainly consider that. Send him to Gitmo.”

Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House
Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The suspect is currently in custody in New York City, but according to officials has not yet been formally charged.

Eight people died in the attack.

