Donald Trump advocates ‘merit based’ immigration in wake of New York attack
Officials said the attacker is an immigrant from Uzbekistan who came to the US legally in 2010.
President Donald Trump has called for “merit based immigration” following the deadly vehicle attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11.
Mr Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program’, a Chuck Schumer beauty.”
Mr Schumer is a senior Democrat senator.
They have not said whether he came in through the diversity immigrant visa programme, which covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the US.
Mr Trump tweeted: “We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).”
