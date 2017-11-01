Carles Puigdemont unlikely to return to Spain for court date, lawyer says

The Belgian lawyer for Carles Puigdemont has said he does not expect the ousted Catalan president to return to Spain in the coming weeks and certainly not for questioning by a Spanish national court judge on Thursday.

Lawyer Paul Bekaert told VTM network that “he is not going to Madrid”.

He added: “As things look now, I cannot see him going back in the next few weeks.”

All 14 members of the sacked Catalan Cabinet are facing possible rebellion charges at home for driving a secessionist bid to a full declaration of independence on October 27.

People gather outside the Catalan parliament in Barcelona in support for a unilateral declaration of independence (Santi Palacios/AP)

The crimes are punishable with decades behind bars under Spanish law.

A judge has ordered them to appear for questioning on Thursday in Madrid.

The investigating magistrate could order their arrest as early as Friday, no matter whether they show up in court or not.

In an interview posted on VTM on Wednesday, Mr Bekaert said that if Spain seeks Mr Puigdemont’s extradition it would be up to Belgian judges, not the government, to make a decision.