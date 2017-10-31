Spain’s Supreme Court investigating ousted Catalan politicians

Spain’s Supreme Court will investigate six ex-members of the governing body of the now-dissolved Catalan parliament for possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the parliament’s declaration of independence last week.

The six include ex-speaker of the parliament Carme Forcadell, one of the leading activists of Catalonia’s pro-independence movement for many years.

The ruling on Tuesday came a day after Spain’s chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza announced he was seeking charges.

Mr Maza is also seeking similar charges against ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont, and his number two, Oriol Junqueras.

The court said the case would be handled by Judge Pablo Llarena Conde.