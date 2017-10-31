Several dead after truck drives on to New York bicycle path

Several people are dead after a motorist drove on to a busy bicycle path in New York , then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

Numerous people were injured in the incident near the World Trade Centre memorial.

The New York Police Department said the suspect got out of the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police officers.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene on Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path near the World Trade Centre memorial.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.