Federal court bars Donald Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

A federal court in Washington has barred Donald Trump from changing the US government’s policy on military service by transgender people.

The president announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals.

He said he would order a return to the policy from before June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.