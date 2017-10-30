Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort ‘turns himself in’ amid Russia probe

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an ex-business associate, Rick Gates, have surrendered to federal authorities, according to sources.

They face the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, according to the New York Times.

Mr Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to influence the presidential election last year.

Paul Manafort was Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Manafort has been one of Mr Mueller’s prime targets.

Earlier this year, FBI agents raided his home, searching for tax and international banking records. He has been a subject of a long-standing FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation was incorporated into Mr Mueller’s broader probe.

Mr Gates was Mr Manafort’s chief deputy and a key player from Mr Trump’s campaign who survived Mr Manafort’s removal last summer.

Two weeks ago, Mr Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

The pair surrendered to federal authorities in Washington, and are expected in court later on Monday to face charges brought by Mr Mueller’s team, according to a source.