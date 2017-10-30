Police in new clash with opposition supporters in Kenya

Kenyan police have used tear gas to disperse opposition supporters who threw stones after a government official visited a school in a Nairobi slum.

The clash occurred in the capital’s Kawangware area, which has been the scene of unrest linked to last week’s presidential election.

Some students in uniform were seen running in an effort to escape the violence, and police carried at least one student to safety.

The trouble came as the election commission prepares to announce results of last week’s presidential vote on Monday afternoon.

A senior election official, Consolata Nkatha, said the announcement will go ahead even though voting did not occur in two dozen constituencies because of opposition protests.

Amnesty International has criticised Kenyan police for using “unlawful force” against opposition supporters and bystanders after last week’s rerun election.

The human rights group cited cases of “police brutality” as well as violence and intimidation by backers of both opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Police used unlawful force against protesters & bystanders in Kisumu.Some abuses go unreported in Nairobi https://t.co/ev4Z0NX1i9 #KenyaPoll — AmnestyKenya (@AmnestyKenya) October 30, 2017

Amnesty referred to violence in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as well as Kisumu, the country’s third-largest city which is an opposition stronghold.

Government officials said opposition leaders incited violence with incendiary rhetoric and police have been attacked by mobs.

At least nine people have died in violence since the election on Thursday. Some were shot by police, and several died in fighting between ethnic groups.

Robert F Godec, the American ambassador in Kenya, said politicians and other leaders should condemn the violence.

He also said Kenyan security forces should act with restraint and protesters should exercise their right to demonstrate in a peaceful way.

He called for dialogue “to resolve the deep divisions that the electoral process has exacerbated”.

Mr Kenyatta ran without a significant challenge because Mr Odinga and many of his supporters boycotted the vote. Opposition supporters stopped polling stations from opening in many areas amid clashes with police.

The Kenyan constitution says “an election shall be held in each constituency” if two or more presidential candidates are nominated.

The election was a repeat of an August vote that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.