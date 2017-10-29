Women across France protest against sexual abuse under MeToo banner

Women have been protesting in 11 cities across France against sexual abuse and harassment under the #MeToo banner in the wake of mounting allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Hundreds of people protested on the Republic Plaza in Paris on Sunday.

Women’s group Les Effronte-e-s urged women to “go on the street to show … we are thousands and thousands who have to live, cushion the blow, digest it and handle often-traumatizing experiences.”

(Claude Paris/AP)

More than 80,000 adult women in France face rape or attempted rape every year but only 10% file a complaint, according to French statistics.

The French government last week proposed a bill aiming to eventually make harassment against women in French streets an offence that will be punished with fines.