Women across France protest against sexual abuse under MeToo banner
Hundreds of people protested on the Republic Plaza in Paris on Sunday.
Women have been protesting in 11 cities across France against sexual abuse and harassment under the #MeToo banner in the wake of mounting allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Women’s group Les Effronte-e-s urged women to “go on the street to show … we are thousands and thousands who have to live, cushion the blow, digest it and handle often-traumatizing experiences.”
More than 80,000 adult women in France face rape or attempted rape every year but only 10% file a complaint, according to French statistics.
The French government last week proposed a bill aiming to eventually make harassment against women in French streets an offence that will be punished with fines.
