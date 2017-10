Mexican earthquake victims and rescuers honoured at Day of the Dead parade

A raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons, costumed dancers and flowery floats in Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade, which this year honoured the 228 people killed by an earthquake

Mexico City’s central Zocalo plaza was filled by the papier mache skeletal Catrina figures and candle-covered shrines where people were invited to place photographs of those killed in two recent earthquakes, which together left more than 400 dead across the country.

It “has become a national and international symbol,” parade coordinator Julio Blasina said.

“We had an obligation to pay tribute to the fallen, while transmitting the message that the city is still standing,” Mr Blasina said.

Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Mexico City's main Reforma Avenue

This year’s parade featured a mile of floats honouring the celebration, which is an amalgam of pre-Hispanic and other traditions.

White, orange, purple and black paper cut-outs covered part of the Zocalo and beneath them were papier mache skeletons with rescue vests and helmets, symbolising volunteers from the regions affected by the earthquakes, including Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos, Puebla and Guerrero.

This year's parade featured a kilometre-and-a-half of floats

Other skeletons represented victims.

“We must not forget that the country is in mourning because there are many who do not have a home,” said Guadalupe Perez, whose apartment was badly damaged in a quake. “But this is a beautiful party, unique in the world.”

Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations traditionally consisted of quiet family gatherings at the graves of their departed loved ones bringing them music, drink and conversation.

On the holiday, from November 1-2, Mexicans set up altars with photographs of the dead and plates of their favourite foods in their homes.

Performers participate in the parade down Reforma Avenue

In some towns, families leave a trail of orange marigold petals in a path to their doorways so the spirits of the dead can find their way home.

Some light bonfires for the same purpose, sitting around the fire and warming themselves with cups of boiled-fruit punch to ward off the autumn chill.

But it is increasingly celebrated with parades rife with floats, giant skeleton marionettes and thousands of participants. Influences of American Halloween celebrations and Hollywood zombie films are common.

“All our roots are reflected here,” said Leo Cancino, who took his family to see Saturday’s parade in Mexico City. “Many are afraid of death but no, it’s part of life.