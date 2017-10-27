Two more women accuse George HW Bush of groping

Two more women have accused former president George HW Bush of groping them.

Author Christina Baker Kline said the nation’s 41st president made the same joke others have mentioned before grabbing her bottom in 2014 in Houston.

She said a driver for Mr Bush told her she hoped she would be “discreet”.

George H.W. Bush says he has occasionally "patted women's rears" amid groping allegations https://t.co/RZ2SgfIJAY — TIME (@TIME) October 26, 2017

Amanda Staples, a former candidate for state Senate, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that she was groped by Mr Bush in 2006 in Kennebunkport.

Two actresses have accused Mr Bush of groping them.

The former president’s office said the 93-year-old has “patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner”.

The statement said he apologises “to anyone he has offended”.