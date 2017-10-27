Thailand grieves for King Bhumibol as elaborate five-day funeral continues

Black-clad Thais have said farewell to their king and long-time father figure on Bangkok’s streets and at viewing areas around the nation.

The elaborate five-day funeral ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition, caps a year of mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

A symbolic cremation was witnessed by royalty and high-ranking officials from 42 countries on Thursday evening, after a ceremonial urn representing Bhumibol’s remains had been transferred from the Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to the crematorium in a sombre procession.

Officials hug near the royal crematorium (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

TV stations broadcast classical masked dances and traditional puppet shows as the country awaited word that the cremation had taken place inside the building.

Thousands of mourners had lined the streets of Bangkok, along the procession route, to pay their respects to the late king, while others had gathered at viewing areas created across Thailand for those who could not make it to the capital.

Just before midnight, smoke rose from the spectacularly ornate crematorium, which was built in the year since Bhumibol’s death and represents mystical Mount Meru, where Buddhist and Hindu gods are believed to dwell.

On Friday morning, the third day of the five-day funeral, his son, current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, participated in a religious ceremony to move his father’s ashes to special locations, including the Grand Palace and the Temple of The Emerald Buddha, for further Buddhist rites.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes part in the ceremony (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Bhumibol’s death at the age of 88 on October 13 last year, after a reign of seven decades, sparked a national outpouring of grief.

Boonjerd Buasawat, a 61-year-old fruit vendor from the resort island of Phuket, had waited near the cremation site since midday on Wednesday in order to witness the funeral ceremony.

He said: “I want to be here together with a group of people who dearly love their king.

“Our love won’t die until we too pass and follow him.”

Mourners pay their respects (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

Thais have braved tropical heat and torrential monsoon rains to secure street-side vantage points to witness the funeral.

Thousands of police and volunteers were on hand to ensure order and entry into the historic royal quarter was tightly controlled to eliminate the faint possibility of protest against the monarchy or military government.