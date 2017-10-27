Low turnout reported in Kenya election re-run amid opposition boycott

Kenya’s election commission said about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The turnout in Thursday’s poll was much lower than the nearly 80% of registered voters who participated in the election on August 8 which was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Voters go to the polls in Jomvu Constituency, Mombasa (AP)

Wafula Chebukati, the election commission chairman, said late on Thursday that the count was based on results from 267 out of Kenya’s 290 constituencies.

Authorities postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because opposition supporters prevented polling stations from opening and clashed with police. Four people were killed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in the August vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga said the election process is not credible.