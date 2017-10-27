Donald Trump tweets birthday wishes to wrong singer

A “happy birthday” tweet from Donald Trump to God Bless The USA singer Lee Greenwood went off course after the president mentioned the wrong Twitter user.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

The singer’s Twitter name is @TheLeeGreenwood , but the president directed his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington DC roots.

That Lee Greenwood commented on the mistake, writing: “I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level.”

Mr Trump later corrected his tweet.