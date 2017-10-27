10-year-old boy charged after police led on 100mph car chase

A 10-year-old boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100mph.

Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter said a judge in Ohio will hold a hearing later on Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention centre.

Authorities said the boy took the car from his Cleveland home and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike.

Cleveland police say it is the second time in two weeks the boy had been joyriding in family cars.