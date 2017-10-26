Advertising
Four killed in Finland train crash
Finland’s defence minister Jussi Niinisto warned of the “grim news”.
At least four people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland, police said.
The crash happened early on Thursday in Raseborg, about 53 miles south west of Helsinki.
The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland’s defence minister Jussi Niinisto tweeted that Thursday “had started with grim news” and “I feel grief”.
