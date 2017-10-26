Menu

Advertising

Explosion and fire at Indonesian fireworks factory kill 23

World News | Published:

Dozens of injured people are being treated at three hospitals, police said.

An explosion and blaze at a fireworks factory near the Indonesian capital has killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more, police said.

The fire began at the factory in a warehouse complex in Tangerang, a city in Banten province, on the western outskirts of Jakarta.

Emergency services attend after the explosion
Emergency services attend after the explosion (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory’s roof had collapsed.

Tangerang police chief Hary Kurniawan said dozens of injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

The factory, with more than 50 employees, began operating less than two months ago, he said.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News